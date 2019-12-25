New Decade, New Generation

What has changed for the new generation of today as we enter into a new decade in the next few days. Although Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram established themselves by 2010, it is only in the following years that social media emerged as the key tool for communication, business and also information. Social media also shaped up a generation because they can acquire and promote their skills or knowledge without depending on anyone, including parents. A group of young boys has been experimenting with making short movies.

“We still have a long way to go but at this stage, we only want to do by ourselves. From a large collection of short movies made by both amateurs and professions, we try to figure out what are actual differences and then prepare a plan for ourselves,” said Asif, a member of the group and a student of the grade 10. He added, “We are yet to make a project of own but the progress has been appreciated. It is not just learning by ourselves, we also interact with seniors who have great knowledge of the subject.” According to Asif, the greatest advantage is the very low cost of investment.

Fatma, a PR executive in the public sector, wants to leave her job of 10 years at some stage. “I have confidence in my painting abilities and I can make something out of it, both financially and personally (in terms of satisfaction).” According to experts, this generation (X) has no motivation to stay at the same job for more than three years, unless there are reasonable salary and career growth. An HR manager with a leading private firm in Oman feels, “Uncertainty in the economy and job market every 3-5 years is forcing youngsters to depend less on others (employers). They are patient with themselves but not with the employers.”

He added, “They are ready to work 24 hours and seven days a week for themselves, but not for any employer.” While the generation of the 80s blamed for being glued to books all the time, the 90s were accused of being glued to television, today we blamed them for being glued to mobile phones and tablets, says a teacher. “Excess of anything is harmful, but it is a fact that 90s children had more general knowledge than their seniors, while the millennials manage not just knowledge but also skills. Today, if a parent can respect a child’s aspirations, it will be a win-win for both sides,” said Khalid Saeedi, the Egyptian teacher. With the evolution of artificial intelligence and fast speed Internet, what is in store for the 2020s is just amazing.