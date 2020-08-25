New cybersecurity platform launched in Oman

Muscat, Aug 25 – Leading cybersecurity services provider Trend Micro Incorporated has announced that its XDR suite is officially available in Oman, driving new levels of cybersecurity amid Oman Vision 2040’s digital transformation.

Trend Micro XDR is the first in the cybersecurity industry that offers the most extensive correlated detection going beyond endpoint detection and response (EDR). It collects and analyses activity data from e-mails, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks, enabling security operations centre (SOC) teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats more effectively, the company said.

SOC analysts are up against sophisticated threats that are designed to circumvent the most advanced protection. Adding fire to the fuel is the massive volume of alerts they have to triage on a daily basis. Low job satisfaction and cybersecurity talent shortage are commonplace challenges for SOCs across the region. Trend Micro’s XDR is designed to address such operational nightmares in a SOC, it stated.

“As Oman organisations digitally transform in line with Oman Vision 2040, they are facing increasingly sophisticated threats that bypass endpoint defences, and then move laterally within the network and reach servers, sometimes going undetected for several months,” said Assad Arabi, Country Manager – Oman, Trend Micro.

“Now, thanks to XDR, Oman’s organisations, from different sectors and industries, can gain integrated visibility, detect more cyber-attacks, and increase the efficiency of their security operations centres.”

