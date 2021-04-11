New Covid-19 variants spreading very fast

The health experts have warned that the current Covid-19 situation is severe than last year. The new variant is spreading faster by about 70 per cent.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 3,544 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) during the last three days, in addition to 29 new Covid-19-related death cases, bringing the total death toll to 1,776, while 105 people were hospitalised during the past 24 hours. The total number of inpatients in hospitals stood at 733, including 229 in intensive care units (ICUs). The percentage of the total recovered cases has dropped to 89 per cent.

According to the ministry, the majority of cases reported are from Muscat (1,854). The capital and Dhofar also recorded nine deaths each.

Meanwhile, the director of Covid-19 field hospital in Muscat has expressed concern about the third wave and added that the facility is ready to deal with any emergency.

Since its opening in October last year, he said the field hospital has treated over 600 patients with the help of 174 doctors and nurses. The occupancy rate at the hospital exceeded 90 per cent at one point.

The field hospital is fully prepared to face any increase in the number of cases infected with Covid-19, and the facility includes 23 doctors, including specialists for internal diseases and emergency treatment, 11 general anaesthetists, and some general practitioners, and 140 nurses.

It is also equipped with support services such as the radiology department, laboratories, pharmacy, medical stores, and transport and ambulance services.

The hospital receives sick patients from various governorates of the Sultanate. Since its opening in October last year, 90 per cent of the patients were from Muscat and between 10-15 per cent are from the other governorates. The hospital is looking to expand its operational capacity as it currently includes 100 beds. Still, the lack of necessary medical staff, especially nurses, is among the facility’s challenges.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate, represented by Bausher Polyclinic and Al Mawaleh North Health Centre, launched a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, on Sunday with targeted groups of citizens and residents receiving their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The campaign saw a big response by citizens and residents from the Wilayats of Al Seeb and Bausher. Scouts and guides are providing logistics support at the vaccination centres and making sure that everyone abides by the precautionary measures, wearing masks and observing social distancing.