Uncategorized 

New Covid-19 Outreach Centre in Mabela attracts residents

Kabeer Yousuf

Muscat: The new Covid-19 Outreach Centre for expatriates opened on Sunday in Mabela Industrial Area in Wilayat Seeb, evoked good response from the residents. Expatriates who suspected Covid-19 symptoms lined up to get tested and diagnosed for the same.

Ideally located within the Ministry of Heritage and Culture complex at the Seeb Industrial Area, this Centre is the fifth of this kind initiated by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The other four testing centres to test people for Covid-19 are the visa medical centres in Darsait, Rusayl, and Seeb Shiradi, and outreach clinic in Ghala.

More than one hundred patients can be accommodated inside the centre at one time keeping the social distancing conditions.

It’s open on all days except Friday from 9am to 1pm and any foreigner suspecting to have any symptoms of Covid-19 can walk in here to get themselves tested and diagnosed for Coronavirus.

You May Also Like

Statement issued on use of treated water in farming

Oman Observer Comments Off on Statement issued on use of treated water in farming

Il se rendait rgulirement au centre de dtention pour leur

Oman Observer Comments Off on Il se rendait rgulirement au centre de dtention pour leur

Dat gaat gebeuren en het is echt goed om te zien waar deze

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dat gaat gebeuren en het is echt goed om te zien waar deze