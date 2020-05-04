New Covid-19 Outreach Centre in Mabela attracts residents

Muscat: The new Covid-19 Outreach Centre for expatriates opened on Sunday in Mabela Industrial Area in Wilayat Seeb, evoked good response from the residents. Expatriates who suspected Covid-19 symptoms lined up to get tested and diagnosed for the same.

Ideally located within the Ministry of Heritage and Culture complex at the Seeb Industrial Area, this Centre is the fifth of this kind initiated by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The other four testing centres to test people for Covid-19 are the visa medical centres in Darsait, Rusayl, and Seeb Shiradi, and outreach clinic in Ghala.

More than one hundred patients can be accommodated inside the centre at one time keeping the social distancing conditions.

It’s open on all days except Friday from 9am to 1pm and any foreigner suspecting to have any symptoms of Covid-19 can walk in here to get themselves tested and diagnosed for Coronavirus.