New Covid-19 deaths in Oman a cause of concern

The new cases of Covid-19-related deaths have set the alarm bell ringing, as 19 deaths were reported on a single day in the Sultanate.

The rising number of deaths is a cause of concern. Keeping in mind the situation in the Sultanate, many activists, academics, media men and doctors have launched individual awareness campaigns, asking people to adhere to precautionary measures.

“With the sharp increase in Covid-19 deaths in the Sultanate and comparatively slow pace of vaccination, there is no choice, but extreme caution and full commitment to health precautions until the vaccines arrive. Nothing but patience and prayers’’, Mohammad al Wardi, an academic and economic analyst, said.

Refuting the social media rumours about the availability of vaccination to all community groups, the ministry has said that the vaccination is limited now only to the target groups. “New target groups will be announced via the ministry’s social media platforms’’, it said.