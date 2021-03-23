Main Sports 

New committee for high performance sports

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Tuesday issued a decision to form a main committee for high performance sports.

Chaired by His Highness, the committee aimed at creating an umbrella to take care of the currently distinguished athletes, who have proven that they have potential capabilities that qualify them to reach the level of international and Olympic high performance. 

The new committee on the high performance sport will be concerned with setting public policies, programmes and plans to sharpen skills of athletes who are classified in the category of high performance athletes.

