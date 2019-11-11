New Civil Aviation Law prohibits use of drones

Muscat: It is prohibited to use remote control aircraft, drones, and any other flying object in the Sultanate without the approval of the competent authority, according to Article 27 of the New Civil Law issued by the Royal Decree o 76/2019 recently.

Article 27 also states that it is prohibited to carry or transport weapons, ammunition, explosives or any hazardous or inflammable material in civil aircraft without the approval of the competent authority, and the competent authority shall transport and have possession of these materials onboard aircraft in the Sultanate.

The law also prohibits directing laser beams or any other light or beam towards aircraft in a manner that endangers the safety of air navigation.

It also prohibits any act or activity that affects the safety of air navigation, aircraft or crew or passengers.

As per Article 29, it is prohibited to equip civilian aircraft operating in the Sultanate of Oman with any equipment or machinery unless licensed in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Sultanate and international regulations.

Under Article 63, whoever violates the provisions of any of the articles (13, 14, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 32, 54) of this law shall face imprisonment for a period not less than one year, and not exceeding three years, and a fine not less than RO15,000 and not more than RO50, 000 or one of these punishments.