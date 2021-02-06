New CEO named to helm Oman LNG

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, FEB 6

Harib al Kitani, the longstanding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oman LNG, has resigned from the company, it was announced on Thursday, paving the way for his colleague, Hamed al Numani, to take over as the new CEO.

A statement announcing Al Kitani’s departure said: “On the behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and contractors, Oman LNG is delighted to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to Harib al Kitani who has stepped down from his role as Oman LNG CEO, in preparation for his retirement.

With a long successful journey of four decades in the industry, Al Kitani’s experience has contributed tremendously in shaping Oman LNG as a reliable and trusted supplier of LNG. We wish him all the best in his retirement and a big thank you for all he has done to drive our success.”

A veteran of the Sultanate’s gas and LNG industry, Al Kitani remained with Oman LNG from its inception in the late 1990s, holding a series of high-level positions before helming the majority government-owned company as its CEO.

His successor Hamed comes with vast experience spanning over 20 years in the industry leading critical LNG projects in Europe and the United States. “Hamed will continue leading Oman LNG in its journey towards being ‘The Best at What We Do’,” the statement added.

