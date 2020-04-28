New central livestock market to come up in Al Suwaiq

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources announced that a 1-million square metre land earmarked for the implementation of the Central Livestock and Slaughterhouse project in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq, has been handed over to the investor.

The project will create a quantum leap in the meat industry as well as contribute to finding new sale outlets and stimulate commercial activities, but most importantly the project will support the small and mid-sized enterprises operating in the meat sector.