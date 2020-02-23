New catering building opens at Muscat airport

Muscat, Feb 23 – The Ministry of Transport inaugurated the new catering building at Muscat International Airport, a facility developed by the Oman Aviation Services. On the occasion, a new brand identity for Oman Aviation Services — Transom — was also unveiled. “Transom is a consortium of several subsidiaries that include the ground handling, cargo sats, catering and Muscat Duty-Free. The launch of this brand will transform the whole sector and we have over 100 incentives centring around financial sustainability, operational excellence and growth, and diversification,” said Dr Khalfan al Shueili, CEO of Transom.

Inaugurated by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, the catering facility is equipped with technologies of international standards, in line with the rapid growth of the country’s aviation sector. “The opening of this new facility confirms the government’s interest in strengthening the capabilities of the aviation sectors. The new supply building is one of the important facilities of the Muscat International Airport project that will provide better products and services to passengers of both airlines and cruise liners,” Al Futaisi said.

The building, set up on an area of 35,270 Sqm, has a reception area of 2,718 sqm, compared to 1,050 sqm in the old building. It is designed to provide 35,000 meals a day and the capacity might increase to 50,000 meals a day at peak times, compared to 12,000 daily in the old building. Al Shueili said that the catering facility is currently operating at 45 to 50 per cent of its capacity, which will gradually increase with the joining of more clients from the private sector.

Related