CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, total 252

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced the registration of 21 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, which brings the total registered in the Sultanate to 252, including one death.

57 cases have recovered so far.

Oman reported its first Covid-19 -related death, a 72-year-old citizen, on Tuesday.

MOH said confirmed that the first person to die in the country of Covid-19 is from the capital Muscat.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the first case of death for a 72-year-old citizen with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate,” the statement said.

Prior to today’s update, region-wise, Muscat 186 cases with 29 recovered and 1 death, followed by Al Dhakilyah (21 cases), South Batinah (12 ), Musandam ( 2 cases), Al Dhahirah (2 cases), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (19) and Dhofar 8.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has reported 21 deaths so far, followed by UAE (8), Bahrain (4), Qatar (3) and Oman (1).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5704 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman, EU enhance ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, EU enhance ties

More Omani women should take part in polls: IPU

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on More Omani women should take part in polls: IPU

Omani women make a splash at film festival

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Omani women make a splash at film festival
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW