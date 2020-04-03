Oman reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, total 252

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced the registration of 21 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, which brings the total registered in the Sultanate to 252, including one death.

57 cases have recovered so far.

Oman reported its first Covid-19 -related death, a 72-year-old citizen, on Tuesday.

MOH said confirmed that the first person to die in the country of Covid-19 is from the capital Muscat.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the first case of death for a 72-year-old citizen with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate,” the statement said.

Prior to today’s update, region-wise, Muscat 186 cases with 29 recovered and 1 death, followed by Al Dhakilyah (21 cases), South Batinah (12 ), Musandam ( 2 cases), Al Dhahirah (2 cases), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (19) and Dhofar 8.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has reported 21 deaths so far, followed by UAE (8), Bahrain (4), Qatar (3) and Oman (1).