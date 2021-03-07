New cases cross 1,000-mark again

MUSCAT: For the first time since November 1, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported over 1,000 cases in a single day.

Even if the fact that no cases are reported in Oman during the weekend, the 1,059 reported yesterday was above average for Sundays in the last few months.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate is 143,955. MoH reported eight Covid-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,591.

The total recovery cases reached 134,314, or 93.3 per cent of the total cases reported.

Thirty-one were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 217, including 77 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, called on citizens, residents, and workers in the health sector to demand vaccination and the availability of vaccines.

The Minister of Health said that by the end of April, the vaccine will be provided in the private sector for those who wish to receive the vaccination.