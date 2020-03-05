New case reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a new case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate after a citizen who came from Milan, Italy, tested positive.

The citizen is currently in quarantine and in stable condition. This brings the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 16 — 15 of them related to travel to the Iran and one related to travel to Italy.

Also on Thursday, the College of the Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) in Muscat announced the suspension of classes for two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, the college said in a statement.

The ministry has reaffirmed that two cases have completely recovered while the others are in a stable health condition.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Thursday issued a ministerial decision on preventive measures taken by the government to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

As per the details, health workers (staff) are not allowed to take annual leaves unless it is necessary. The decision also states that it is not allowed to promote any product which is not scientifically proven or unlicenced by the competent authority.

Also, hiking the prices of medical items are prohibited. People who are under quarantine procedures (home/institute) urged to adhere to all instructions issued to them and avoid public places and places of worship (mosques).

The Ministry of Health has also issued guidelines for home-quarantine if someone gets infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The ministry also warned that anyone failing to adhere to these guidelines would face legal action.

If any quarantined contact develop symptoms he/she should communicate with the nearest health centre for management.

