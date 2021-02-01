New bunker terminal set for Q2 launch at Port of Duqm

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, FEB 1

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), the domestic fuel marketing subsidiary of OQ Group, says it plans to commission its new bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm before the second quarter of this year.

Playing an active role in the bunker business since 1994, OOMCO is currently building a bunker terminal bunker barge to be permanently located at the port. The facility will serve as the central hub for bunkering services in other ports in Oman, offering 30,000 cubic metres of storage capacity.

The terminal will also benefit from being next door to Duqm Refinery, which is planned to be commissioned in the first half of 2022, in addition to Oman Dry Dock, Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park, and a growing number of industries in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

OOMCO recently participated in the Middle East Bunkering Convention 2021, an online event that gathered key industry players to discuss the issues and challenges facing the marine fuels sector and wider shipping industry.

During the event, OOMCO’s General Manager of International Retail, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, shared a video presentation on the company’s expanding marine fuels and solutions at the Port of Duqm.

“As part of our strategic goals, OOMCO continues to add infrastructure to our already substantial bunker fuel services offering to customers throughout Oman.

The Port of Duqm is a preferred shipping destination and, together with our experience and customer-centric focus, will be of great benefit to our shipping customers at Duqm and further afield’’, he said.

