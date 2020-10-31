New Boeing jet unlikely but depends on MAX return

PARIS: Boeing is unlikely to launch a new plane in the near future but its options will depend in part on how successfully its grounded 737 MAX regains its position in the market, the head of one of its engine suppliers said.

The MAX is expected to win safety approval within weeks following a 19-month grounding in the wake of two crashes, Safran Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said.

“We are doing everything with Boeing to put the MAX back in service in the best possible conditions’’, he told reporters.

Boeing suppliers and leasing companies have pushed back against the idea of replacing it despite mounting cancellations.

But Boeing is expected to try to capture eye-catching orders to recover some of the share lost to Airbus, especially the increasingly dominant A321neo.

If airlines stop buying the MAX or fail to reabsorb it into their fleets, there has been speculation Boeing could obliquely begin the process of replacing it by first developing a replacement for the out-of-production 757. — Reuters

