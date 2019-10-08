New batch of Omanis graduates in Queensland

Omani Students Society celebrated the graduation of its annual batch of students for the year 2019 in Bond University in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, recently.

The event was presided over by Dr Humood bin Aamer al Wardi, the Consul General of the Sultanate in Australia, and attended by delegates from the universities of Queensland and Griffith along with Omani students and their families.

Dr Al Wardi congratulated the graduates and stressed the importance of pursing higher education as it helps in developing Oman and boosting the job market with experienced and skilled graduates.

The event featured a motivational roleplay entitled “There is hope”, followed by a video screening and activities of Omani students studying at universities in Queensland. The Consul General of Oman in Australia honoured undergraduate and postgraduate male and female Omani students for the year 2019.

