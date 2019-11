Muscat, Nov 26 – The Ministry of Heritage and Culture, in cooperation with Heidelberg University, unearthed a new archaeological site in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi. The site contains a graveyard of 50×80 metres with 45 well preserved graves within a settlement dating back to the iron age. The graves are believed to be containing the remains of dead bodies of workers of a copper mine located 700 metres east of the settlement.

