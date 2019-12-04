New archaeological discovery unearthed in Daba

Musandam: New archaeological discoveries have been unearthed in the Wilayat of Daba in Musandam Governorate by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture in collaboration with an Italian mission from the University of Rome.

The discoveries uncovered during excavation works carried out by the ministry of heritage and culture include a heritage site dating back to the iron age 1300-100 B.C. Among the objects discovered was talisman from ancient Egypt known as the Eye of Horus amulet. Better known as wadjet, wedjat or udjat, the amulet has been found in the Sultanate for the first time.

Funerary amulets were usually crafted on the shape of the Eye of Horus and are discovered by archeologists in the shape of a bracelet or a necklace. The amulets were among the traditions of ancient Egyptians and they highlight the fact that the Eye of Horus was considered the main item among the jewels buried with several mummies to protect them after death.

The newly-discovered graveyard contains 12 skeletons and a lot of funerary objects such as glassware, utensils made of stone and bronze or even silver and gold. Some of those objects were locally made, others were imported from neighbouring civilizations.

