New archaeological discoveries in Daba

New archaeological discoveries have been made in the Wilayat of Daba in Musandam Governorate by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture in collaboration with an Italian mission from the University of Rome.

The discoveries made during excavation works carried out by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture include a heritage site dating back to the Iron Age 1300-100 BC. Among the objects discovered was talisman from ancient Egypt known as the Eye of Horus amulet. Better known as wadjet, wedjat or udjat, the amulet has been found in the Sultanate for the first time.

Excavations also unearthed a graveyard in Daba which dates back to the Iron Age.

Funerary amulets, usually crafted in the shape of the Eye of Horus, were found to be in the shape of bracelet or necklace. The amulets were among the traditions of ancient Egyptians and they highlight the fact that the Eye of Horus was considered the main item among the jewels buried with several mummies to protect them after death.

The newly discovered graveyard contains 12 skeletons and a lot of funerary objects such as glassware, utensils made of stone and bronze or even silver and gold. Some of those objects were locally made, others were imported from neighbouring civilisations.

