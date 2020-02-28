New announced to control coronavirus outbreak

Due to the global spread of the new Coronavirus (19-COVID), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged Omani citizens and their family members to use their passports, instead of the Civil ID card, while traveling to and from Oman.

All applicable to all GCC citizens, the same rule will be implemented from February 29 (midnight).

ROP said the rule the Omanis who are abroad if their exit is from the Sultanate with a civil ID, and citizens of the GCC countries currently in the Sultanate and wish to return to their countries if their entry into the Sultanate with their civil ID cards.

The same measures have been announced by the other GCC countries.

On Thursday, The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the new case of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) linked to travel to Iran, and the patient was subject to home quarantine while in stable condition.

MOH said the number of cases registered in the Sultanate has reached (6) cases and all patients are in stable health condition. There are no casualties.

MOH urged everyone to focus on washing hands with water and soap, or to disinfect them with alcohol-approved hand sanitizer, and to follow healthy habits when coughing and sneezing, and to reduce handshaking and avoid kissing.

MOH urged everyone to avoid paying attention to the rumors and take the information from official sources.

World share markets crashed again, winding up their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the global wipeout to $6 trillion.

Hopes that the epidemic that started in China late last year would be over in months, and that economic activity would quickly return to normal, have been shattered as the number of international cases has spiralled.

“The outbreak is getting bigger,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

Five more countries have reported their first case, all with travel history connected to Italy. They were Nigeria, Estonia, Denmark, Netherlands and Lithuania, Lindmeier said.

Mexico also detected its first cases of infection in two men who had travelled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the virus after Brazil.

Countries other than China now account for about three-quarters of new infections.