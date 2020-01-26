New air operator permit for Sharqiyah Aviation

Muscat: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has issued a new air operator’s permit for the Sharqiyah Aviation Company.

“The license has been offered to PACA for the first-of-its-kind services to be operated both inside and outside the Sultanate, and join the existing national air operators, which will contribute to the wheel of development in the Sultanate’s aviation industry.”

The authority clarified that the permit comes within the framework of its efforts to develop the aviation sector in the Sultanate by allowing the private sector to offer to expand its activities according to approved standards.

Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO, PACA, underlined the role played by the authority in the development of the aviation sector in the Sultanate.

In October, Sharqiyah Sharqiyah announced the arrival of the first commercial helicopter in the Sultanate. “We are in the process of finalizing the necessary procedures, and soon we will be ready to provide our services in the tourism and commercial sector.”