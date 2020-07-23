New 22-km stretch of Adam Thumrait road opens for traffic

The Ministry of Transport has opened the 22-km Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway project for traffic.

This portion is in addition to the previously opened (240km) portions for the first and second phases, giving a smoother traffic flow between Al Dhakilyah and Al-Wusta Governorates.

With this portion of Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway project, the total opened lengths reached 262km out of the entire 317,5km project parts starting from Adam and ending at Haima located in Al Wusta Governorate.