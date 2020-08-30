Never rue your day… !

A bad day does not mean that all your life is bad and worthless! Unfortunately, some people get frustrated once they come across any challenge in life. Regardless how small or big is the challenge, it spoils their day and might curse it too. Thus, they regret what they have done, wish to go back and fix what can be changed, though what is gone is gone! It is human willingness to go back and change things that they regret.

Perhaps, you personally have regretted a decision you had made in the past. I assume most of us have experienced such feelings; it is frustrating and hard to feel that you made a wrong or unlikable choice. If truth to be told, it is most maddening when it comes to making your mind on a matter related to money or job! Whenever you do not give yourself enough time to make a decision, you definitely get such a kind of feeling.

Don’t you worry at all if it happens; this is just a very normal feeling and thought we all can, especially when not certain about the decision to make. As William Shakespeare advises, “Let’s not burden our remembrance with a heaviness that’s gone”. However, what is upsetting is that those awful thoughts and emotions remain itching in our minds and boiling in our hearts. On the other hand, they helps us recall things and decisions we have made or review an incident that has been taken sometime ago; which could be made in a hurry or unplanned.

Despite the critically distressing thinking that comes out of all these hard times and challenges, it could bring you an opportunity to discover your hiccups and mistakes, which you would learn from. As it might be hard and an intolerable experience; but with mistakes we learn lessons. Usually, people learn things from their reoccurring mistakes, so one can get things right the next time.

We all suffer one of the two things, the pain of discipline or the pain of regret or disappointment.

Hence, nobody shall regret taking undesirable decision for it could be the right one and you might realise that later. Each experience you encounter in your life brings a lesson with it, which you might not discover on the spot. Yet, it is happening for one’s own good and the message with every experience will be received sooner or later unless one regards it as curse or a failure.

What really counts is the way in which you perceive and look at things to get the right decision taken on time. If your eyesight first hocks the positive side, then you will never think that you are lost. There is nothing called a dead end or unsolved problem! Think positively and believe in the possibility to get things fixed the way you like. Every test in life makes us bitter or better, every problem comes to break or make us. The choice is ours whether we become victim or victor.

Just always remember that problems are only opportunities with thorns on them. Opportunities do not come with their values stamped on them. Always remember life is an experience and every day is an opportunity to make a new happy ending. Live the moment and have some faith and hope which is the last to be ever lost in life. As Helen Keller, American lecturer and creative author, said: “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement’’.

Sometime, you just need to be more positive and roll the dice to make things come the way you wish for. Likewise, fate is the justification we attribute to for what happens to us. True, it is fate that we always relate things to, but it depends on the way we look at things as well.

Our beliefs and confidence are behind our attitudes, perception of life and ultimately the decisions we make.

