Nestle unveils push to slash carbon footprint

ZURICH: Swiss food giant Nestle has unveiled a multi-billion programme to slash its carbon footprint, aiming to halve emissions by 2030.

As well as targeting zero net emissions by 2050, Nestle’s new long-term road map calls for its 800 factories and production sites around the world to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025.

The conglomerate, which is regularly attacked by environmentalists over things like plastic packaging pollution and deforestation, said it would plant 20 million trees each year over the next decade to help boost reforestation.

In 2018, the world’s largest food company emitted some 92 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, it said, that as its baseline for measuring progress.

“Tackling climate change can’t wait and neither can we. It is imperative to the long-term success of our business,” Nestle chief Mark Schneider said in a statement.

“We have a unique opportunity to address climate change, as we operate in nearly every country in the world and have the size, scale and reach to make a difference,” he said, insisting the company was intent on reducing “our environmental footprint.” — AFP

