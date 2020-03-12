Business 

Nestle mandates JPMorgan to handle Yinlu sale

Oman Observer

ZURICH: Food giant Nestle has mandated JPMorgan Chase & Co. to handle the sale of its struggling Chinese peanut milk business Yinlu that could be valued at about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Nestle plans to sell a majority stake in Yinlu, whose sales declined last year, but could retain a small holding to oversee the production of Nescafe ready-to-drink coffee that Yinlu co-manufactures in China.
First-round bids could be due in late April or early May, if the coronavirus outbreak does not delay the process, Bloomberg reported. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Turkish central bank raises rates sharply, boosts lira

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkish central bank raises rates sharply, boosts lira

Tank container specialist opens in Sohar Freezone

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tank container specialist opens in Sohar Freezone

NBC signs incubation pacts with two Omani start-ups

Oman Observer Comments Off on NBC signs incubation pacts with two Omani start-ups