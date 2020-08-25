Nepal Embassy to have own building

Muscat: The Embassy of Nepal soon to have its own building. The Embassy is planning to begin construction, the agreement for which was signed on Tuesday.

Mohamed bin Nasser bin Mohamed al Wahaibi, Undersecretary, Administration and Financial, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Nepal to the Sultanate, signed the agreement for leasing a plot in the diplomatic area to build chancery and residence of the head of the mission.

Both sides congratulated each other for achieving a great milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries besides discussing avenues of improvement in the sectors of trade, tourism, and bilateral investment besides labour issues.

“This new initiative (construction of embassy building) will enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries. Besides the diplomatic relations, this will reflect in improving the mutual trade relations by bringing in Nepali products to Oman and Omani products to Nepal,” Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal told the Observer after signing the agreement.

Earlier, Oman was invited to establish a residential diplomatic mission in Nepal, reflecting the spirit of the evolving relationship between the two countries by Shanker Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary of Nepal.

The bilateral trade relation between Oman and Nepal is achieving greater heights and Nepal is one of the Sultanate’s major importers. It imports mainly organic compounds, plate sheets, film, foil, plastic strips, motor car, parts and accessories of motor vehicles. Nepal exports mainly carpets, knotted wool or fine animal hair. According to the Department of Customs, Nepal exported goods worth $ 8,275 and imported $16.7 million from the Sultanate last year.

Both have signed several MoUs on bilateral consultations on air services, labour, avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion taxes on income, visa exemption for diplomatic and official/ service passports, tourism cooperation, and in cultural and museum fields recently.