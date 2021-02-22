Negative Covid-19 test report must for passengers to India

Travellers to India must have negative Covid-19 PCR test. They should submit a self declaration form online at the Air Suvidha portal (www.neadelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel, upload a negative RT PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey and also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report.

“We have received the circular from the Indian Civil Aviation Authorities and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to follow certain rules and regulations while taking booking for any destination in the country,” travel agents said

Additionally, passengers bound to India have been advised to submit an undertaking on the air suvidha portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before the journey, to abide by the decision of concerned authority to undergo home quarantine / self monitoring of health for 14 days.

PCR test exemption is only for those travel for emergency purposes like death in the family. To seek such exemption, travellers shall apply to the same portal at least 72 hours before boarding.

“Boarding shall be allowed only to those passengers who have filled in the self declaration form online and uploaded the negative RT PCR test report.”

Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the flight after thermal screening. Also, all passengers are advised to download Arogya sethu app.

While on board, passengers must keep the mask on, follow respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene and other precautions. While disembarking, physical distancing should be maintained.

Passengers travelling to Mumbai would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels for seven days.

All passengers transiting to onward domestic flights in India should hold a valid negative Covid-19 test report for travel exemptions.

All international passengers arriving in Karnataka from any country shall have Covid-19 negative certificate (issued within 72 hours from the time of departure), otherwise, they will be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the port of entry.

All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu must carry a valid Negative Covid-19 test report, issued within 72 hours from the time of departure.

All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu should carry auto-generated TN e-Pass (http://tnepass.tneag.org).

All passengers travelling to Kerala must register on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal before commencement of journey through covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/