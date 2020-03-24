Need to stop construction-related activities?

Muscat: It is necessary to stop the construction-related activities across the country in line with various measures undertaken to control the spread of Covid-19, according to several workers and their supervisors.

The Observer has been receiving requests across its social media platforms about the stopping of construction works as is the case with many other activities as ordered by the Supreme Committee on Convid-19.

“The construction workers gather in large numbers during their work and also during lunch or tea break hours. The chances of these workers getting infected and spreading among others are very high. It is better to stop the work temporarily as in many other sectors,”; a construction company supervisor told the Observer.

A construction worker in Salalah raised the same concern and said it was not safe for him and his coworkers to gather at one place and share food etc among themselves at lunch break.

“Since we do not have any directive from our company we are coming to work and doing the routine job,” he said.

The Ministry of Manpower has called upon employers, companies, and institutions of the private sector to direct their expatriate workforce to remain in their places of residence after working hours, and during weekends and not to go to public places and markets except for the extreme necessity.

It also called for stopping of labour gatherings in any way and that legal action will

be taken against those who are found to be in breach of this.