Need to regulate scrap trade…

Many services such as distribution of gas cylinders and supply of drinking water in bottles or by tankers are usually requested from the suppliers concerned, whether they are located at pre-defined sites, shops or companies with known commercial headquarters and addresses. Consumers visit or communicate to inquire these services directly or over phone or through other modern means of communication, except scrap trade.

Unfortunately, scrap dealers roam the residential areas and lanes day and night, constantly blowing annoying truck horns, where the residents of the affected lanes can recognise the sound of their horns. This is because of their frequent roaming in these areas, where they used to annoy the residents, while there is no any solution for this phenomenon, in spite of complaints about this strange phenomenon.

Therefore, it is necessary to regulate the scrap trade by restricting these services to pre-order system and to be submitted to those who need it by licensed dealers, who will have a particular place or a store, which has to be designated for them to deal with this type of business. Accordingly the roaming of scrap dealers in residential areas has to be prohibited due to its repercussions.

Hence the issue requires prompt actions by authorities such as the municipalities and the police to regulate this business by issuing decisions which will allow scrap dealers to handle their businesses in licensed shops and locations in accordance with the demand of the customers and not by going around in lanes.

The scrap trade is a great wealth that the operating companies make huge sums of money by collecting scrap and exporting it abroad. Meanwhile, it has been noted that, expatriate dealers are manipulating this type of trade, through hidden trade like other commercial activities.

It is necessary to regulate scrap trade by preventing the dealers of this trade from roaming in the lanes, not to knock the doors of homes, not to blow horns of their trucks, and obliging them to handle their business in a proper manner.

It is not reasonable that several vehicles per day roam around residential neighbourhoods seeking for scrap as if it is a lost treasure, as this form of practice causes lot of inconvenience and noise.

All governorates across the Sultanate are being affected by this phenomenon, particularly the Governorate of Muscat, where the scrap dealers are roaming in the governorate to buy “scrap” at low prices, while selling it for higher prices with zero benefit for the citizens and the country as well.

The authorities concerned are requested to cooperate with the municipal councils to follow up on such phenomena and to develop solutions for it with the aim of protecting individuals and society from its negative repercussions.

So we hope that the authorities will intervene to find solution for this phenomenon by organising scrap trade and limiting this activity to specialised shops and places which are dealt with in modern and scientific ways without these vehicles roaming in residential neighbourhoods causing harm to the residents. If this business becomes an organised activity like others it will help the economy.

Ali Al Matani

ali.matani2@gmail.com