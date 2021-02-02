Need to Omanise senior positions in banks

MUSCAT: The office of Majlis Ash’shura discussed a number of topics at a meeting held on Tuesday including a message from the Council of Ministers regarding a visual display by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on the economic impact of the agreement the Sultanate had signed with other countries and economic organisations.

MONITORING TOOLS

The office reviewed some draft laws including amendments of Articles (20, 21) of the Advocacy Law. It also discussed a number of monitoring tools stated by the Council of Oman Law.

The office looked into the issue of the nationalisation of senior positions at the banking and finance sector as some members of Majlis Ash’shura stated their desire for the importance of having national leaders alongside international executives. The office decided to refer the matter to the Youth and Human Resources Committee for study.

The office discussed a desire for approving Arabic language as the official language to be used by companies operating in the Sultanate as stipulated by the Basic Law of the State as the majority of private sector companies and some of the state companies use English, thereby hampering Omanisation efforts. The office decided to refer the matter to the Media and Culture and the Youth and Human Resource committees.

The office also looked into a question presented to the minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion as to manufacturing gypsum instead of exporting it as raw material which generates meagre revenues for the state. The office ratified the proposal and decided to refer it to the Council of Ministers.

The office also approved a request for briefing presented to the chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) regarding Oman Mining Company and Minerals Development Oman (MDO) which included inquiries about cumulative loans of Oman Mining Company and the fate of the Omani workforce employed by the company under the current financial crisis.