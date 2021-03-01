Need to educate children in behavioural economics

Children need to learn behavioural economics (BE) from a young age and recommendation is proposed to include the same as part of school curricular activities.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked two of Oman’s young experts in behavioural economics to educate children on BE in various aspects of their lives and the duo is working on a project on consumption of resources, including electricity and water and to inculcate the habit of being minimalist.

“We have proposed to the Ministry of Education (MoE) an idea to include this branch of economics which talks about how to make wiser choices in life and to be a minimalist in using the resources and influence others towards wiser life,” says Maryam al Shehhi, Global Political Scientist and Behavioural Economics Researcher at the Ministry of Economy.

Simply put, BE is all about the way how people make their choices and how the others can influence their choices to help them make the right choices.

“Behavioural Economics a mix of four different branches of economics, psychology, sociology and public policy and BE helps us analyse how people behave differently when they are given different alternatives,” adds Arwa al Zaabi, Psychology/ Behavioural Economics Researcher at the Ministry of Economy.

Behavioural Economics aims to encourage people to make different choices.

“For example, when plastic bags are not available, people should be given multiple choices which are alternatives to plastic and it’s all about educating them to make the best choice and be a part of the national drive,” adds Maryam.

“BE decides people’s choices in such a way that contrary to what we believe that we always make the best choices, there are many factors that tend to influence our choices and decisions,” Arwa said further.

This department of BE was established at the Ministry of Economy a year ago and this year the duo brought out three policy papers, one on education in Oman, another on the consumption of electricity and the third one on various facets of employment.

A number of workshops and consultancy activities have been conducted at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and multidimensional observation and studies were carried out.