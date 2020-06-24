NEC reviews employment efforts in the Sultanate

Muscat: The board of directors of the National Employment Centre (NEC) held its second meeting for this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdulla bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower and deputy chairman of NEC board.

The board members reviewed the executive situation of the employment process since the inception of the NEC in January this year.

Stemming from the principle of transparency, the board decided to go ahead with the publication of the names of job-seekers who landed jobs in the public and private sectors as well as those under work-related training.

The board also discussed the employment outlook for the second half of the year and the setbacks facing the recruitment of national workforce particularly the job-seekers whose job vacancies have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board decided to take legal action against companies that have failed to fulfil their commitment in terms of the recruitment of national job-seekers.