Main 

NEC reviews employment efforts in the Sultanate

Oman Observer

Muscat: The board of directors of the National Employment Centre (NEC) held its second meeting for this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdulla bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower and deputy chairman of NEC board.

The board members reviewed the executive situation of the employment process since the inception of the NEC in January this year.
Stemming from the principle of transparency, the board decided to go ahead with the publication of the names of job-seekers who landed jobs in the public and private sectors as well as those under work-related training.

The board also discussed the employment outlook for the second half of the year and the setbacks facing the recruitment of national workforce particularly the job-seekers whose job vacancies have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board decided to take legal action against companies that have failed to fulfil their commitment in terms of the recruitment of national job-seekers.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6930 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Students qualified to study in Australia urged to submit IELTS certificate

Oman Observer Comments Off on Students qualified to study in Australia urged to submit IELTS certificate

Non-sponsored tourist visa extended to more nationalities

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Non-sponsored tourist visa extended to more nationalities

Batinah Expressway Barka-Rustaq section opens Sunday

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Batinah Expressway Barka-Rustaq section opens Sunday