NEC inks pact with Axioma for digital ultrasonic water meters

MUSCAT, NOV 20 – National Energy Center (NEC) has signed an agreement with Lithuanian company Axioma Metering for supplying digital ultrasonic water meter as part of the first stage of the Omani water accounting technological reform, according to Sultanate’s honorary consul in Lithuania. Accordingly, Axioma Metering, the manufacturer of smart water meters, will contribute to the national technological reform of the Omani water accounting.

“Axioma Metering will be supplying ultrasonic water meters to NEC which will be implemented over 5 years”, Boleta Senkiene, Honorary Consul of the Sultanate in Lithuania, told the Observer.

Axioma will be a part of the first stage of the technological reform of the Omani water accounting. The whole project, the cost of which is estimated to be approximately RO 4 million, includes the supply of accounting devices and the transfer of the production of meters to Oman and will be implemented in several stages over 2 to 5 years, according to Boleta.

Besides supplying the ultrasonic meters, Axioma will also be carrying out a feasibility study to build a factory and start the production of meters in Oman.

“Half of the volume of this project will be supplied during the first 12 months. The first 100,000 Lithuanian smart meters will reach Oman in the next 10 months.”

The NEC will implement the same in 24 months where the transition will take place as part of the national technological reform of the Omani water accounting.

During this process, old meters will be replaced by Qalcosonic W1 — smart ultrasonic water meters. Ultrasonic water meter Qalcosonic W1 is designed for accurate measurement of cold and hot water consumption in households, apartment buildings and small commercial premises.

