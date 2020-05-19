CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Main Oman 

Nearly 83% of Covid-19 patients under 50 in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The curve of Covid-19 infections in the Sultanate continues to move upward and the peak has not been yet, but the epidemiological situation is considered to be normal, according to Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health.

Talking to Oman TV, Al Hosni said that 83 percent of those infected with Covid-19 in the Sultanate are in the age group of 15-50.

Around  72,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, with 111 patients in hospitals, including 33 in intensive care. Of these 30 patients have been put on ventilators.

Social distancing is the only way to prevent Covid-19 infection, at least in the short term. Al Hosni said.

 

