Nearly 32,000 health workers vaccinated

The situation in Oman continues to be a matter of concern, with over ten deaths and 1,000 cases reported daily on average.

Indicating that there is pressure on the hospitals, 96 were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatient to 652, including 204 in intensive care units.

With a similar situation prevailing across the region, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called all countries to start vaccinating health workers and those at highest risk in the first 100 days of 2021.

So far, 31,726 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the Sultanate.

“Through the Covax Facility and the technology access pool (C-TAP) international mechanisms already exist to share know-how, scale-up manufacturing, and roll-out of vaccines quickly and equitably. COVAX, made up of more than 190 countries and economies, has secured two billion doses of vaccines in 2021, which will start to be rolled out this month’’, Ghebreyesus said.

He also called for the equitable roll-out of vaccines in every country, starting with health workers and those at highest risk for Covid -19, including vaccine manufacturing.

MoH reported 1, 320 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 168,005. Twelve new Covid-related deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,747.

The total recovery cases reached 149,969, which is 89.2 per cent of the total cases reported.

WHO reiterated on Friday there was no adequate data on switching vaccines between doses after France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine.