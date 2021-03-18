NDC seminar on renewed renaissance concludes

MUSCAT: The seminar titled “Renewed Renaissance, Sustainable Competency”, organised by the National Defence College (NDC) concluded on Thursday.

The seminar reviewed initiatives and recommendations made by the participants, who included advisers and officials from public and private sector establishments, after they used various methods of analysis, discussion and dialogue over the days of the seminar which began on March 4.

The concluding ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy. All precautionary measures were taken as directed by the Covid-19 Supreme Committee.

A visual display featuring the topics of the symposium was watched by the chief guest and the audience, who had an opportunity to view extensive analyses, discussions, solutions and initiatives proposed by the seminar.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, the Commandant of the NDC and senior invitees. — ONA