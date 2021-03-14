NDC organises annual symposium on strategic issues

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) organised the annual strategic issues symposium under the auspices of Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Ra’ eesi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the board of directors of NDC, on Sunday.

The symposium was held amid preventive measures against Covid-19 as per the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with following the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s symposium is held under the title ‘Renewed Renaissance for Sustainable Efficiency’.

The symposium is part of the curricula of the eighth course at NDC. It will continue until March 18 with the participation of several government departments and private establishments.

The symposium includes a number of topics such as the future economy (sustainable economy, small and medium enterprises, innovation and scientific research and future skills), fiscal and economic policies (fiscal balance, fiscal sustainability and economic incentives), decentralisation in the management of governorates, social partnership, integration and balanced development, the state administrative apparatus (governance, performance indicators, qualification of human resources, integration between planning and implementation and government communication).

The symposium aims to analyse the reality of the future economy in the Sultanate, identifying the competitive advantages and the enablers of the future economy and the required legislatives for realising decentralisation in the governorates.

It is also aimed at realising the requirements of sustainable development through local management of governorates, studying and analysing economic and fiscal policies and studying the tools of economic incentivisation. — ONA