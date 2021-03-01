NDC hosts special representative of UN Secretary-General for Iraq

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) hosted on Monday Jeanine Hennis, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). Air Vice Marshal (Eng) Saleh bin Yahya al Maskari, NDC Commandant, welcomed the guest, who gave a lecture within the framework of the general curricula for the eighth batch of the NDC. During the lecture, the UN official highlighted the key regional and international issues and reviewed some of the UN’s charters and their roles in maintaining international peace and security. She also praised the Sultanate’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic endeavours in solving regional and international issues, as well as its distinguished partnership through various roles in supporting the UN’s efforts to achieve international peace and stability. The lecture was attended by a number of senior officials and officers. — ONA