NDC conducts Decision-Making 7 exercise

Muscat: The annual strategic exercise Decision-Making 7, conducted by the National Defence College (NDC), began on Sunday under the auspices of Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of NDC.

The seventh edition of the annual exercise comprises participants from various military and security entities as well as civic bodies who have been divided into several groups located in different installations of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in Muscat.

This year the exercise utilizes video conferencing technology to ensure communication between the exercise’s controllers and the participants and among the participants themselves in line with the precautionary measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running until July 2, the Decision-Making strategic exercise serves as a practise to academic studies and the theoretical knowledge the participants have acquired during the course.

