NDC commences eighth academic year

Muscat: The National Defence College (NDC) celebrated on Sunday the inauguration of the 8th batch, under the auspices of Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qattan, NDC Commandant, marking the start of the college’s 8th academic year.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was screened about the college, its role in preparing strategic leaders, and the batch’s curricula, in addition to samples of theoretical and practical studies, and visits related to the batch’s programme.

This batch comes within the framework of preparing and qualifying strategic leaders (military and civilian) with the aim of providing them with the knowledge and skills that enable them to assume high-profile strategic positions.

The 8th batch include a number of high-ranking officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), the Royal Oman Police (RPO), Royal Court Affairs, and other military and security units, in addition to a number of government civil institutions.

The event was attended by members of the NDC military and civilians teaching staff, a number of college’s employees, and participants of the 8th batch. –ONA

