Muscat: Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Quttan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC) and his accompanying military delegation left here on Sunday heading to the People’s Republic of China on an official several-day visit.

During the visit, NDC Commandant will attend a forum titled “The Middle East Security in Light of the New Situation: Challenges & Exists,” to be held during November 27th and 28th. –ONA