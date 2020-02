MUSCAT: Maj Gen Salim bin Mussalam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), received in the NDC premises at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Thursday Dr Herbert Salber, Director of the Conflict Prevention Centre of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who is currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversation and views on a range of issues of common concern. — ONA

