ND camels races kick off in Adam

Adam: The National Day Camel Races kicked off on Monday at Al Bashair Race Track in the Wilayat of Adam in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, and lasts for three days.

The competition is organized by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, represented by the Department of Al Bashair Race Track for Arabian Camels.

The event witnesses a wide participation of camel owners from across the Sultanate and the GCC countries. — ONA

 

