NCSI warns against unauthorized public opinion polls

Muscat: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has warned against unauthorized public opinion polls and surveys and urged people not to share private data.

“In the recent period, it has been observed that unknown parties have conducted a public opinion poll for the Omani community. Hereafter, the National Center for Statistics and Information would like to draw the attention of the citizens and residents that it did not assign any other party to carry out public opinion polls or communicate with community members,” the survey said.

The center also called on the citizens and emphasizes the necessity not to provide any private information or data to anonymous parties and affirmed that all parties and individuals who wish to conduct statistical surveys or public opinion polls or communicate with the public in any way for the purpose of collecting information or data must obtain prior approval from the Center to avoid legal accountability and to achieve the public interest.”

Interested parties can request an implementation form by entering the electronic portal of the Center (www.ncsi.gov.om) and fill the survey request form.