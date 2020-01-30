NCSI launches website of Gulf Statistical Forum

MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) launched on Thursday the second Gulf Statistical Forum website: http://gccsf.ncsi.gov.om/ which will be hosted by the Sultanate on February 17-18, under the theme ‘Smart Data’.

The forum addresses the new methodologies for employing modern technical developments in promoting the statistical and informatics work in a manner that serves decision support, anticipating expectations for future economic and social sectors, as well as making the most of modern technologies in statistical and informatics work to support sustainable development and build national competencies.

The forum’s website (in Arabic and English) has a number of sections that include information about the website, its goals and schedule, as well as registration to attend the forum due to the limited seats.

The site will represent a window to learn about the forum news, its main themes, speakers in the forum. It also includes photos and videos about the forum. — ONA

