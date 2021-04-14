NCSI issues report on achieving SDGs 2030

MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) issued a report as part of its series titled “Towards Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030”. The report reviews indicators the 8th Goal of the strategy which requires countries to “promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive manpower and decent work of all.”

The 8th Goal comprises 12 objectives equivalent to 16 indicators within the UN global indicators developed by a team of SDG experts.

The report takes insights from 2015-2020 data and surveys from ministries and government departments.

Information about the five years 2015-2020 indicates that no growth was achieved in per capita share in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the Sultanate, except for marginal rise in 2018. This was due to the decline of GDP rates affected by the oil price in international markets, which constitute 40 per cent of the value of GDP in fixed prices. It was further impacted by 11 per cent growth in population during the said period.

Direct GDP of tourism maintained 2.7 per cent growth over three years of 2015 to 2017. It stood at RO 738,446 though this percentage dropped to 2.2 per cent in 2018 and picked up again in 2019, following 4.1% improvement of direct added value of tourism, according to the report. — ONA