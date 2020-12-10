NCSI confirms readiness for e-Census 2020

Muscat: Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, Head of the Technical Committee for E-Census of Population, Housing and Establishments 2020, CEO of the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), affirmed the readiness to conduct the E-census 2020.

He added “12 December is the reference date on which the census data of population, housing and establishments in the Sultanate is based according to the approved timetable for conducting the E-Census. We have conducted a successful series of pilot censuses and extracting initial indicators according to the approved data structure for E-census 2020 system”.

Al Barwani said in a press statement that on 12 December, the quality of data in the statistical databases will be verified, the indicators and data of E-census 2020 system will be revised, in addition to revising and auditing the electronic link with the authorities concerned according to the requirements of the system.

He pointed out that the E-Census 2020, which is conducted by NCSI, in cooperation with various government and private institutions, will use the latest communication and information technology tools in providing statistical indicators. He added that the E-Census is the richest experience so far in the history of the development of statistical work in the Sultanate, as it is one of the largest statistical projects that various statistical centers in the world aspire to conduct, thus providing a pioneering model in the experience of moving from traditional field censuses to administrative registers in a short period of time.

Conducting E-Census 2020 was promulgated by the Royal Decree No 15/2015 issued on 17 Rajab 1436 AH, corresponding to 6 May 2015, within the framework of the continuous development of statistical work in the Sultanate and in line with the best international practices in the field of statistics, which recommend the use of administrative registers in statistical operations.

The E-Census 2020 aims to provide statistical data and indicators that serve development plans in a timely manner by building an integrated statistical information system. It includes three main databases through which updated data related to population, housing and establishments flows from more than 20 governmental and private entities.

The importance of E-Census 2020 system is embodied in its ability to conduct future census projects in a short time, by issuing indicators and statistical reports in a timely manner in accordance with international frameworks and standards that serve the goals of Oman Vision 2040. –ONA