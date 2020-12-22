NCSI board of directors meets

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on Tuesday held its first meeting for 2020 under the chairmanship of Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, NCSI Board Chairman.

The meeting discussed approving the executive regulation for the Statistics and Information Law. It reviewed the initial draft of the “Data Strategy” and approved a proposal to form the Standing Committee for Statistics. –ONA