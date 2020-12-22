Local 

NCSI board of directors meets

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on Tuesday held its first meeting for 2020 under the chairmanship of Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, NCSI Board Chairman.

The meeting discussed approving the executive regulation for the Statistics and Information Law. It reviewed the initial draft of the “Data Strategy” and approved a proposal to form the Standing Committee for Statistics. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9143 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mid-day break for workers from next month

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mid-day break for workers from next month

Lecture on ‘Oman Through Time’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lecture on ‘Oman Through Time’

Interior minister receives Saudi invite

Oman Observer Comments Off on Interior minister receives Saudi invite