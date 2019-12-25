NCR discloses plans to hire Omanis

Muscat, Dec 25 – The National Centre for Recruitment (NCR) confirmed its readiness to embark on its mission at the beginning of next year. The employment strategy of the NCR is based on two pillars namely the preparation of the replacement programmes in a well-studied methodical manner that won’t affect investment attractiveness and the ease of doing business. The other pillar being the preparation of the national workforce for the job opportunities that are created by the economic sectors, the public sector and the private sector. This was stated at a media briefing organised by NCR in collaboration with the Government Communication Centre, on Wednesday.

It has been affirmed that the replacement process will be implemented in several steps in the form of an annual period that will be agreed upon between the NCR and the various sectors. The official operations will be preceded by testing, operating and integrating of the NCR’s new electronic systems as well as identifying the training requirements entailed by the job opportunities during the upcoming period in coordination with the National Training Fund. The NCR will activate the seven recruitment methods including competitiveness, training, reskilling, employment and supporting entrepreneurs.

NCR will start work on January 1 to boost citizens’ job prospects and ensure Omanisation policies across sectors in the Sultanate. According to NCR, “In culmination of the stages made by the establishment of the National Centre for Recruitment to ensure commencing its operations on January 1, the Board of Directors of the Centre gave an integrated presentation to the Council of Ministers to review the aspects pertaining to its work plan, stages of launching its works and the mechanisms to activate paths of employment for the upcoming period, which focuses on integration with the key economic sectors that handle the creation of job opportunities, the application of Omanisation policies and enhancing the partnership with the private sector in recruiting the national workforce, in addition to the collaboration of efforts with various relevant parties.

The Centre will be a main destination for employment, whether for job-seekers or the institutions generating job opportunities in the public and private sectors.” NCR has blessings of the Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers has also stressed that all relevant institutions shall maintain coordination with the NCR according to the Article 5 of the Royal Decree No 22/2019 in ensuring jobs for the citizens. According to the Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR), the total percentage of job-seekers in Oman is 2.8 and it added that 50 per cent of the directors of the newly NCR board will be from the private sector. It was revealed that between March and November this year nearly 4,000 Omanis were recruited in the tourism sector.