NCE tells public sector and private companies to notify job vacancies

The National Centre for Employment (NCE) has said that all units of the government administrative apparatus (civil, military and security) and private sector companies are obliged to provide lists of vacancies and job positions to be filled in coordination with the competent authorities.

NCE is affiliated with the Council of Ministers and enjoys financial and administrative independence. The centre’s board of directors will be formed by a decision of the Council of Ministers, provided that the Board of Directors is represented (50 per cent) each by both the private sector and public sectors. The centre will form a single station that provides an integrated package of services for job-seekers on the one hand, and business owners on the other hand, and will use advanced electronic systems to speed up the pace of employment for job-seekers.

The centre will provide an accurate and detailed database on job-seekers, and job opportunities available in all sectors.

Employment centres affiliated with the centre will be opened in the various governorates of the Sultanate to ensure easy access for all job-seekers.

NCE will give career guidance services by providing consultations that will contribute to identifying the interests, desires, and skills of job-seekers, thereby directing them to the specific fields of their interest. It will also help job-seekers with adequate skills before joining their jobs.

The centre will prepare medium and long-term programmes in the process of replacing expatriates with job-seekers from Omanis in various sectors, by providing appropriate training and qualification programmes.

It will coordinate with the Ministry of Manpower to verify the presence of job-seekers who meet requirements before any licenses are granted to recruit an expatriate workforce.

